MOSCOW Aug 11 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had cut its key refinancing rate to 10.25 percent from 10.5 percent.

Annual inflation in Armenia was at 4.2 percent in July, down from 5.5 percent in June, according to central bank data.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a range of 2.5-5.5 percent in 2015, the same as last year's target. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)