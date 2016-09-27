(Adds central bank statement)
YEREVAN, Sept 27 Armenia's central bank said on
Tuesday it had decided to cut its refinancing rate to 6.75
percent from 7.25 percent, in the hope of easing the
deflationary pressure weighing on the economy.
Annual deflation in the South Caucasus country was at 1.9
percent in August, compared with 1.3 percent deflation in July,
according to central bank data. Compared with the previous
month, the deflation rate stood at 0.5 percent in August,
narrowing sharply from 2.3 percent in July.
The government is forecasting annual inflation in a 2.5-5.5
percent range in 2016, the same as last year's target.
"Deflation will remain in September, but it will be
substantially reduced before the end of the year," the central
bank said in a statement.
The central bank said that deflationary risks would remain
in the short-term but that there were no serious risks to it
reaching its mid-term inflation target.
"The central bank considers it necessary to ease monetary
policy in conditions where the deflationary environment will be
mainly neutralised before the end of the year and 12-month
inflation will return to its target," the bank said.
Armenia, a country of 3.2 million people, depends heavily on
aid and investment from former Soviet overlord Russia, whose
economic downturn has hit Armenian exports and much-needed
remittances from Armenians working there. Armenia's annual
economic growth rate was 1.5 percent in the second quarter of
2016, down from 5.1 percent in the same period last year and 4.5
percent in the first quarter of 2016.
