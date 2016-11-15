(Adds central bank statement, background)

YEREVAN Nov 15 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it was cutting its refinancing rate to 6.5 percent from 6.75 percent in the hope of easing the deflationary pressure weighing on the economy.

Annual deflation in the South Caucasus country was at 0.9 percent in October, compared with 1.9 percent deflation in September, according to central bank data. On a monthly basis, the inflation rate stood at 0.5 percent in October, up from 0.1 percent in September.

The government is forecasting annual inflation in a 2.5-5.5 percent range in 2016, the same as last year's target.

The central bank said in a statement the easing was prompted by a slowdown in economic activity, especially in industry and agriculture. "The deflationary environment will be mainly neutralised in the coming months and 12-month inflation will return to its target as a result of a long-lasting and incentive monetary policy," it said.

It also cut its Lombard repo rate to 8 percent from 8.25 percent and its deposit rate for commercial banks to 5 percent from 5.25 percent.

Armenia, a country of 3.2 million people, depends heavily on aid and investment from former Soviet overlord Russia, whose economic downturn has hit Armenian exports and much-needed remittances from Armenians working there.

Armenia, a country of 3.2 million people, depends heavily on aid and investment from former Soviet overlord Russia, whose economic downturn has hit Armenian exports and much-needed remittances from Armenians working there.

Armenia's annual economic growth rate was 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2016, down from 5.1 percent in the same period last year and 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2016.