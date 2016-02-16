YEREVAN Feb 16 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to cut its key refinancing rate to 8.50 percent from 8.75 percent.

Annual deflation in the South Caucasus country was at 0.4 percent in January, down from 0.1 percent in December, according to central bank data. Monthly inflation in January was 2.2 percent, up from 1.7 percent inflation in December.

The government forecasts annual inflation within a range of 2.5-5.5 percent in 2016, the same as last year's target. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)