BRIEF-Kiwi Property secures a new 15-year lease
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YEREVAN Dec 27 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had cut its refinancing rate to 6.25 percent from 6.5 percent.
Annual deflation in the South Caucasus country was at 0.6 percent in November, compared with 0.9 percent deflation in October, according to central bank data. On a monthly basis, the inflation rate stood at 1 percent in November, up from 0.5 percent in October. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Peter Hobson)
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.