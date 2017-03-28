FOREX-Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 after weak U.S. data
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. after U.S. CPI, retail sales
YEREVAN, March 28 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.
In an interview with Reuters earlier this month, Armenia's central bank chairman signalled a halt to the easing cycle, saying the bank would now be more cautious in deciding whether to cut rates because of potential economic and financial risks.
The Armenian central bank started cutting rates in August 2015 in order to spur both inflation and consumer demand. It last trimmed the rate to 6 percent in mid-February. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
June 14 The dollar index on Wednesday fell to its lowest since Nov. 9 against a basket of major currencies that measure its strength after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. CPI and retail sales data.
LONDON, June 14 The dollar steadied on Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement widely expected to raise interest rates for the third time in six months but also to signal doubts over how soon it may make its next move.