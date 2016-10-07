YEREVAN Oct 7 The Armenian Central Bank said on Friday its foreign exchange reserves rose in September to $1.822 billion from $1.704 billion a month earlier.

The reserves were also higher than in September 2015 when they stood at $1.626 billion, the bank said. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)