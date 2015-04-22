YEREVAN, April 22 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves rose by 18.3 percent in March, month-on-month, to $1.492 billion, but were down from $1.970 billion a year earlier, preliminary central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The South Caucasus country's forex reserves were $1.489 billion as of Jan. 1, 2015, down from $2.252 billion a year earlier.

The bank said last month it had not carried out any interventions on the forex market to support the dram currency this year. It said it was buying dollars on the market to top up the country's reserves.

Armenia, a former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people, has been badly hit by an economic downturn in neighbouring Russia, which has hurt its exports and much-needed remittances.

A plunging Russian rouble, pulled down by sharply lower global oil prices and Western economic sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis, drove the Armenian dram down to 473 against the U.S. dollar in April from 404 dram to the dollar a year earlier. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Winning)