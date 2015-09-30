BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
YEREVAN, Sept 30 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves declined to $1.646 billion at the end of August, from $1.703 billion the month before, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.
The central bank did not give a reason for the decline.
Its reserves have fallen from $1.751 billion one year ago.
The bank said in August that it had not carried out any interventions on the market to support the dram currency so far this year but that it was buying dollars on the market to top up reserves.
It has not made any comments on interventions since then. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: