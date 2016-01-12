YEREVAN Jan 12 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves totalled $1.771 billion at the end of December, up from $1.550 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The reserves have also risen from $1.489 billion at the end of December 2014. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)