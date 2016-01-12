BRIEF-S&P says Republic of El Salvador long-term sovereign credit ratings lowered to 'CCC-' from 'B-
* S&P - Republic Of El Salvador long-term sovereign credit ratings lowered to 'CCC-' from 'B-'; ratings on creditwatch negative
YEREVAN Jan 12 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves totalled $1.771 billion at the end of December, up from $1.550 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.
The reserves have also risen from $1.489 billion at the end of December 2014. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)
April 11 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors is close to securing support from enough Akzo Nobel NV investors to call for an extraordinary general meeting of the Dutch paint maker's shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.