BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
YEREVAN Oct 12 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves totalled $1.626 billion at the end of September, down from $1.646 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Monday.
The central bank did not give a reason for the decline.
Its reserves have fallen from $1.663 billion one year ago. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.