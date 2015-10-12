YEREVAN Oct 12 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves totalled $1.626 billion at the end of September, down from $1.646 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Monday.

The central bank did not give a reason for the decline.

Its reserves have fallen from $1.663 billion one year ago. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)