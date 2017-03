YEREVAN Nov 30 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves totalled $1.582 billion at the end of October, down from $1.626 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Monday.

The central bank did not give a reason for the decline.

Its reserves have fallen from $1.671 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)