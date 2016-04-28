YEREVAN, April 28 The World Bank has decided to issue a $30 million loan to improve governance of the energy sector in Armenia, the bank said on Thursday.

The loan will help the government's programme aimed at improvement of the financial standing and governance of the state-owned power generation companies, and a better managed financial relationship with the private power distribution company, the bank said in a statement.

"This is critical for maintaining adequate and reliable electricity supply at affordable tariffs," said Laura Bailey, the World Bank country manager for Armenia.

The 25-year loan with 14 1/2 years of grace period will be disbursed by several tranches. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)