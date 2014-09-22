By Noel Randewich
| SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept 22
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept 22 ARM Holdings
Chief Executive Officer Simon Segars on Monday defended the
British chip designer's smartphone graphics technology connected
to a patent suit by Nvidia Corp against Samsung
Electronics and Qualcomm.
This month, Nvidia said it was suing rival Qualcomm
and Samsung Electronics, accusing both companies of
infringing its property patents on graphics chip technology.
Nvidia said Samsung devices made with graphics technology
from ARM, Qualcomm and Imagination Technologies
illegally use its intellectual property, or IP.
"We stand behind our IP. To the extent that we need to, we
absolutely work with our partners when something like this
happens," Segars told Reuters in an interview on Monday.
Nvidia has not said it is suing ARM or Imagination but it
did say it would ask the U.S. International Trade Commission to
prevent shipments of Samsung devices containing ARM's Mali or
Imagination's PowerVR graphics architectures, as well as
Qualcomm's graphics technology.
Cambridge-based ARM does not manufacture its own chips.
Instead, it licenses the rights to use its various processor
designs and architecture to chipmakers across the mobile
industry.
Nvidia depends on ARM's technology to make its Tegra chips
for tablets and cars, but that ARM technology is not part of
Nvidia's allegations against Samsung.
"It does create a bit of a curious situation. But we do a
lot of business with a lot of people," Segars said of ARM's
ongoing licensing relationship with Nvidia.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)