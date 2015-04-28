April 28 Consumer products company Spectrum
Brands Holdings Inc has agreed to buy Armor All, a maker
of car care products for $1.4 billion, Bloomberg reported on
Tuesday.
The company is being sold by private equity firm Avista
Capital Partners, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the
matter as saying. (bloom.bg/1dpIyQC)
The deal would be funded with about $900 million of new debt
and the sale of $500 million of new shares, Bloomberg reported.
HRG Group Inc, which owns about 59 percent of Spectrum,
plans to subscribe to the share sale, it said.
Spectrum Brands, Armor All and Avista were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton)