April 28 Consumer products company Spectrum
Brands Holdings Inc agreed to buy Armored AutoGroup
Parent Inc, a maker of car care products, for $1.4 billion from
private equity firm Avista Capital Partners.
Spectrum Brands expects to fund the acquisition with $900
million of debt and about $500 million of its common stock,
which includes equity to be bought by parent HRG Group Inc
.
Armored AutoGroup owns the Armor All car wipes and STP oil
brands, and is expected to record sales of more than $440
million in 2015, Spectrum Brands said in a statement.
Spectrum Brands expects the deal to raise its revenue,
margins and profit and add over $60 million in free cash flow, a
full fiscal year after closing.
The deal was first reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday. (bloom.bg/1dpIyQC)
"Armored AutoGroup sells into many of the same retail
channels as our current businesses, increases our presence in
home improvement centers, and gives us an additional platform
for global growth," Spectrum Brands Chief Executive Andreas
Rouvé said.
The company said it has received debt financing commitments
from Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies, and expects the
deal to close before July.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisers,
and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, and Baker &
McKenzie LLP acted as legal advisers to Spectrum Brands.
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley served as financial advisers
to Armored AutoGroup while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as its
legal counsel.
