* Cluster Munitions Coalition sees disinvestment trend
* Weapons blamed for civilian deaths and injuries after
conflicts end
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 16 More Western governments
and financial institutions are halting investment in the
production of cluster bombs, blamed for killing and injuring
civilians long after wars end, activists said on Wednesday.
The Cluster Munitions Coalition launched a campaign, Stop
Explosive Investments, two years ago to pressure states that
have signed up to the 2008 Oslo treaty banning the weapons not
to bankroll their manufacture.
"We are pushing hard for states to recognise that the
Convention also bans investment in the production of cluster
munitions," Steve Goose, chair of the Cluster Munition
Coalition, told a news briefing.
"There has been a major campaign to get states to be sure
that no money is invested by private companies even in this kind
of activity," he said.
Cluster bombs, dropped by air or fired by artillery, scatter
hundreds of bomblets across a wide area. Activists say that many
fail to explode during conflicts, posing a perpetual threat to
civilians, especially farmers and children.
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces used them in Misrata,
according to the coalition's annual report, Cluster Munition
Monitor 2011, published on Wednesday. Spain has confirmed it
exported cluster munitions to Libya in 2006 and 2008, it said.
The Convention on Cluster Munitions bans their use,
production and transfer and sets timetables for stockpile
destruction. So far 111 states have joined, but major producers
China, Russia, the United States have shunned the pact and are
negotiating a separate agreement to regulate cluster munitions.
Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg and New Zealand have
prohibited investment in cluster munitions, the report said. In
a dozen countries, from Japan to Britain, financial institutions
had taken action to stop investment in cluster munition
production, the report said.
"Government pension funds in Ireland, New Zealand, Norway,
and Sweden have withdrawn and/or banned investments in cluster
munition producers," it added.
But U.S. financial institutions were notably absent.
At least 19 states, including Australia, have stated their
view that investment in cluster munitions production is a form
of assistance that is banned under the treaty, the report said.
Royal Bank of Scotland said on Sept. 1 that it would no
longer do business with companies involved in the manufacture of
cluster bombs.
Switzerland has also announced that it will include a clause
in its law ratifying the Oslo pact to ban investment in cluster
munitions, while the Netherlands has said it will present a plan
by year-end to ban direct investment, according to Roos Boer of
the Dutch church activist group IKV Pax Christi.
A report issued in May by IKV Pax Christi and another group,
Netwerk Vlaanderen, said 166 financial institutions had invested
$39 billion in eight cluster munitions producers since 2008.
They were named as Alliant Techsystems, Lockheed
Martin and Textron in the United States, China's
state-owned Norinco, Hanwha and Poongsan
of South Korea, Singapore Technologies Engineering,
and Russia's state-owned Splav.
"We have 23 financial institutions in our so-called Hall of
Fame," Boer told Reuters. "They have installed comprehensive
policies to ban any investment in cluster munition producers."
Apart from government pension funds, the list includes
Norwegian financial services group DnB NOR and the
pension fund of electronics giant Philips.
(edited by Richard Meares)