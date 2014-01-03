JERUSALEM Jan 3 Israel carried out another successful test on Friday of its upgraded Arrow interceptor, which is designed to destroy in space the kind of missiles held by Iran and Syria, a Defence Ministry spokeswoman said.

She said an Arrow III interceptor missile was launched over the Mediterranean sea in the second flight test for the U.S.-backed system. Arrow III, whose deployment is expected by next year, has not yet been through a full simulated interception. (Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Patrick Graham)