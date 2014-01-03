* Official: Kamikaze interceptor warhead maneuvers in space
* Hezbollah, as well as Iran and Syria, worries Israelis
* US sees missile shield as damper to Mideast escalation
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 3 Israel successfully tested its
upgraded Arrow ballistic missile interceptor for the second time
on Friday, pushing forward work on a U.S.-backed defence against
threats seen from Iran, Syria and Lebanon's Hezbollah
guerrillas.
One of several elements of Israel's still-developing defence
against missile attacks, Arrow III is designed to deploy
kamikaze satellites - known as "kill vehicles" - that track and
slam into ballistic missiles above the earth's atmosphere, high
enough to safely disintegrate any chemical, biological or
nuclear warheads.
Iran and Syria have long had such missiles, and Israel
believes some are also now held by their ally Hezbollah, another
knock-on effect of Syria's civil war.
Friday's launch of an Arrow III interceptor missile over the
Mediterranean sea was the second flight of the system, but did
not involve the interception of any target, Israeli defence
officials said. Israel deployed the previous version, Arrow II,
more than a decade ago and says it has scored around a 90
percent success rate in live trials.
"The Arrow III interceptor successfully launched and flew an
exo-atmospheric trajectory through space," Israel's Defence
Ministry said in a statement.
Yair Ramati, head of the ministry's Israel Missile Defence
Organisation, told reporters that as part of the test, which was
attended by U.S. officials, the interceptor jettisoned its
booster and "the kill vehicle continued to fly in space (and)
conducted various maneuvers ... for a couple of minutes".
Israel predicts Arrow III could be deployed by next year.
The Pentagon and U.S. firm Boeing are partners in the
project run by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).
Arrow is the long-range segment in Israel's three-tier
missile shield. This also includes the successfully deployed
"Iron Dome", which targets short-range rockets and mortar bombs
favoured by Palestinian guerrillas in Gaza, and the mid-range
"David's Sling", still under development. They can be deployed
alongside U.S. counterpart systems like the Aegis.
PROLIFERATING THREATS
The United States and Israel have been developing Arrow
jointly since 1988. Washington says helping Israel develop the
capability to shoot down missiles will help prevent escalatory
wars - or preemptive Israeli strikes - in the Middle East.
Israel is assumed to have the region's sole atomic arsenal,
as well as delivery systems including long-range missiles, and
is bolstering defences as potential threats proliferate.
It worries about Iranian ballistic missiles, whose number it
estimates at around 400, especially given the possibility Tehran
could eventually produce nuclear warheads for them. Iran, which
denies seeking the bomb, is in talks with world powers about
curbing its disputed nuclear programme.
The civil war in Syria has raised questions about President
Bashar al-Assad's control over his own ballistic Scud missiles.
Israel says Damascus has used around half of these against
Syrian rebels. Separately, Assad is decommissioning chemical
weapons with which Syria's missiles might have been tipped.
Hezbollah guerrillas are helping Assad battle the insurgency
and Israel believed they have obtained advanced Syrian weaponry
including long-range missiles.
Briefing Reuters, a senior Israeli official estimated that
Hezbollah now has between 60,000 and 70,000 rockets and missiles
deployed throughout Lebanon, including a few dozen
Syrian-supplied Scud Ds with ranges of 700 km (440 miles).
"It's the most significant threat facing Israel today," the
official said of the Hezbollah missiles.
The Lebanese guerrillas fought Israeli forces to a
standstill in a 2006 border war, firing some 4,000 rockets into
the Jewish state.
The official, who declined to be identified by name given
the sensitivity of the issue, was circumspect on how Israel's
three-tier shield would function in a major missile exchange.
Single-interception trials had limited use for predicting
Arrow's performance against potential missile salvoes.
"You need to pass this test - of a few dozen of them
landing, in real time - to be able to speak about it with more
certainty," the official said.