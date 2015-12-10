BRIEF-Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement
* Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement
JERUSALEM Dec 10 Israel test-launched its "Arrow 3" ballistic missile interceptor on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that it would provide updates on the result of the live trial.
The announcement appeared aimed at reassuring the public, which had been jarred by previous surprise test-launches from an air base south of Tel Aviv, given Israeli worries about possible missile wars with Iran, Syria, Hezbollah's Lebanon guerrillas and Hamas in Gaza. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Nimble Storage -on March 24, David Ettel filed putative securities class action complaint in U.S. District court against co, individual members of board