JERUSALEM Nov 10 An aerial defence system
developed jointly by Israel and India passed its first trial
simulating combat conditions on Monday, state-owned manufacturer
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said.
The Barak 8 system is designed to shoot down incoming
aircraft or missiles from land or sea platforms. Defence
industry sources have said the value of the project is $1.4
billion and highlights burgeoning Israeli-Indian defence ties.
The Indian partner in the project signed in 2006, the
government Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO),
confirmed the successful test in Israel of Barak 8's Long Range
Surface to Air Missile (LRSAM).
An Indian government statement said that a scientific
adviser to its Defence Ministry, Avinash Chander, witnessed the
test and described it as "a milestone in the cooperation between
two countries in developing advanced weapon systems".
The Israeli and Indian militaries both plan to use Barak 8
once it becomes operational within months, IAI said. Company
official Boaz Levi told reporters that Barak 8 had been sold to
other foreign clients, which he declined to name.
"The system has been developed over a number of years
through fruitful and good cooperation, and today we executed a
complete test in operational mode in which all the components,
both maritime and land, were tested," Levi said.
"The (missile) completely destroyed the simulation target."
In Israel, IAI cooperated with state-owned Rafael Advanced
Defense Systems Ltd on developing the missile and with its own
subsidiary, ELTA Systems Ltd, on the radar and electronics.
