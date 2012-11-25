* David's Sling would handle more powerful rockets than Iron
Dome
* Israelis accelerate missile shield, eyes on Iran and its
allies
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Nov 25 A new Israeli air shield
against rockets more powerful than those intercepted by Iron
Dome in the Gaza conflict passed its first field test last week
after being rushed through development, officials said on
Sunday.
They said that David's Sling, billed as Israel's answer to
the longer-range missiles of Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas and
Syria, shot down a target rocket in a secret Nov. 20 desert
trial that coincided with fierce shelling exchanges between
Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Worried about deteriorating security on the fronts with
Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, and the international showdown over the
disputed nuclear programme of arch-foe Iran, Israel has been
accelerating work on its multi-tier missile shield, with
extensive help from the United States.
A source in Israel's defence industries said David's Sling
was originally scheduled for live trials in 2013, and that this
was brought forward "given the general sense of urgency".
David's Sling uses technology similar to that of the Iron
Dome system, which Israel says had a 90 percent success rate,
intercepting 421 of the rockets fired from Gaza in eight days of
fighting that ended in a ceasefire on Wednesday.
Also known as Magic Wand, David's Sling is being made by
Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd and
U.S. firm Raytheon Co.
"The completion of the programme will be a significant layer
for Israel's multi-tiered anti-missile defence system," Defence
Minister Ehud Barak said in a statement
Iron Dome is the lowest of the tiers, tackling the guerrilla
rockets of Gaza and Hezbollah. It was originally meant to handle
ranges of up to 70 km (45 miles), but designers say this is
being expanded to some 250 km (155 miles).
The top-most tier is Israel's Arrow ballistic interceptor,
designed to shoot down long-range Iranian and Syrian missiles at
atmospheric altitudes - high enough so that any non-conventional
warheads they might carry would be safely destroyed.
FOREIGN CLIENTS
David's Sling would serve as a bridge between Iron Dome and
Arrow, Israeli officials say, blocking out rockets that prove
too fast and powerful for Iron Dome, or any ballistic missiles
that are missed by Arrow.
Israel has already deployed the second generation of Arrow,
known as Arrow II, as well as Iron Dome. The latter, also
manufactured by Rafael, shot down hundreds of Palestinian
rockets during the Gaza fighting of Nov. 14 to 22.
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, which has been
armed and funded by Iran, warned Israel on Sunday that thousands
of rockets would rain down on Tel Aviv and cities across the
Jewish state if it attacked Lebanon.
The Fajr-5s, with a range of some 75 km - able to strike Tel
Aviv or Jerusalem - and 175 kg (386 lb) warheads, are the most
powerful and long-range rockets to have been fired from Gaza.
But Hezbollah, which fought Israel to a standstill in a
34-day war six years ago, says it has been re-arming since then
and has a far deadlier arsenal than Hamas, Gaza's Islamist
rulers.
Like Iron Dome and Arrow, David's Sling has drawn interest
from foreign clients, especially as the nascent system is also
billed as being capable of intercepting cruise missiles.
Among potential customers have been at least two former
Soviet satellite states in the Balkans, their diplomats told
Reuters on condition neither they nor their countries would be
named.
A recently retired Israeli defence official who has been
briefed on the international contacts over David's Sling linked
the Balkan interest to worries about Russian cruise missiles.
"There's a big bear next door that they want to keep away
from their door," the Israeli ex-official said.