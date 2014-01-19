JERUSALEM Jan 19 Israel plans to deploy a new
missile shield known as "Iron Beam" next year which would use a
laser to blow up short-range rockets and mortar bombs, a defence
industry official said on Sunday.
The system is designed to deal with threats that fly on too
small a trajectory to be engaged efficiently by Iron Dome, the
Israeli interceptor credited with an 80 percent success rate
against rockets fired by Palestinian militants.
Both shields are manufactured by state-owned Rafael Advanced
Defense Systems Ltd. While Iron Dome launches radar-guided
interceptor rockets, Iron Beam's laser will super-heat the
warheads of shells with ranges of up to 7 km (4.5 miles).
Rafael said Iron Dome would be formally unveiled at next
month's Singapore Air Show. The Israeli military declined to
discuss deployment plans.
Iron Dome is complemented by Arrow II, an Israeli
interceptor designed to shoot down ballistic missiles at
atmospheric heights. Israel plans to integrate them with the
more powerful rocket interceptors Arrow III and David's Sling,
both of which are still in their testing phases.
The United States has extensively underwritten the projects,
seeing them as a means of reassuring its Middle East ally as
instability rocks the region.
The industry official, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters Iron Beam would form the "fifth layer" of integrated
missile defence.
