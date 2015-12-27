(Adds details)
JERUSALEM Dec 27 Israel's missile defence
director has been dismissed for a "grave breach of information
security", his ministry said on Sunday, a setback for
U.S.-backed projects the country deems crucial for any future
war with Iran or its allies.
In a statement, the Defence Ministry said the recently
discovered security breach meant that Yair Ramati could not
continue in the role. It did not elaborate on the offence,
saying "relevant authorities" would be handling the case.
Three people familiar with Ramati told Reuters on condition
of anonymity that he had improperly handled classified documents
but was not accused of criminal misconduct such as espionage.
The Defence Ministry statement praised Ramati for his
achievements during four years in office, crowned this month by
a successful trial shoot-down in space by the Arrow 3 ballistic
missile shield and final field test of David's Sling, a rocket
interceptor slated for deployment in Israel next year.
The ministry wished him "great success for the future".
Under Ramati's watch, Israel also deployed its short-range
interceptor Iron Dome, which according to Israeli and U.S.
officials has had a 90 percent success rate in shooting down
Palestinian guerrilla rockets from the Gaza Strip.
Israel invested in missile defence after its 2006 war in
Lebanon, during which Hezbollah guerrillas rained rockets on its
homefront. It worries about a possible ballistic missile
exchange with arch-foe Iran, though its concerns about another
enemy, Syria, have abated given that country's civil war.
Israel has received hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S.
funding for the three missile defence systems, whose private
contractors include Boeing Co., Raytheon, and
Elbit Systems Ltd..
(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Ros Russell)