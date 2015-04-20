April 20 NR Investments Ltd, controlled by British financier Nat Rothschild, said a subsidiary and Suek Plc were considering making a cash offer for coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc, which has most of its operations in Indonesia.

The announcement comes less than a week after ARMS received notice of a possible 210 million pound ($313 million) bid from Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a vehicle funded by Indonesia's Sinarmas Group.

Nat Rothschild is the third-largest shareholder in ARMS, while NR Investments is the fourth-largest, according to Thomson Reuters data.