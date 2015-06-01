* ARMS loses control of Berau payments

* Berau risks mining halt, insolvency filings (Adds details on offers, Berau situation)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, June 1 Indonesia-focused coal miner Asia Resource Minerals, at the centre of a battle for control between co-founder Nathaniel Rothschild and Asia Coal Energy Ventures (ACE), said on Monday that a takeover by ACE was the best option to secure its future.

Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS), previously known as Bumi, has been hit by boardroom disputes and tumbling coal prices, which have sent its share price plunging almost 90 percent since its listing in 2010.

Financier Nathaniel Rothschild offered in November to raise his 18 percent stake, proposing to underwrite a $100 million share sale to help cut debt. But ACE, a vehicle backed by hedge fund Argyle Street Management and funded by Indonesian business conglomerate Sinar Mas, made an alternative offer in May to buy the company, which it values at 98.8 million pounds ($156 million), and restructure its debt.

Complicating the process, however, Britain's takeover regulator has asked ARMS to appoint an independent adviser to assess the fairness of a separate offer ACE made to Austrian bank Raiffeisen (RBI), which controls a large stake in ARMS, before ACE's bid can be put to ARMS' other shareholders.

"If the conditions to the ACE Offer and ACE recapitalisation are satisfied, and they proceed to a successful conclusion, they appear a better option for the company at this stage," ARMS said in a statement.

The London-listed company urgently needs to restructure its debt as a $450 million bond comes due on July 8. It has also lost control of its Berau subsidiary, which holds its core mining assets in Indonesia.

ARMS said that due to "intermeddling" by its former CEO Amir Sambodo - who was forced to resign in March and who had also been president of Berau - Berau now risks insolvency action and having to suspend some mining operations because it is not able to pay contractors.

Sambodo was removed by shareholders in March but he refused to vacate his position and ARMS top executives have been denied access to head office and limited access to Berau's IT, accounting systems and bank account information, ARMS has said.

Sambodo says he was forced to resign without reason or warning and contests the decision.

The dispute is causing delays in payments to contractors even though Berau has more than sufficient funds to make such payments, ARMS said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)