LONDON, June 1 Indonesia-focused coal miner Asia
Resource Minerals, at the centre of a battle for
control between co-founder Nathaniel Rothschild and Asia Coal
Energy Ventures (ACE), said on Monday that a takeover by ACE was
the best option to secure its future.
Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS), previously known as Bumi, has
been hit by boardroom disputes and tumbling coal prices, which
have sent its share price plunging almost 90 percent since its
listing in 2010.
Financier Nathaniel Rothschild offered in November to raise
his 18 percent stake, proposing to underwrite a $100 million
share sale to help cut debt. But ACE, a vehicle backed by hedge
fund Argyle Street Management and funded by Indonesian business
conglomerate Sinar Mas, made an alternative offer in May to buy
the company, which it values at 98.8 million pounds ($156
million), and restructure its debt.
Complicating the process, however, Britain's takeover
regulator has asked ARMS to appoint an independent adviser to
assess the fairness of a separate offer ACE made to Austrian
bank Raiffeisen (RBI), which controls a large stake in ARMS,
before ACE's bid can be put to ARMS' other shareholders.
"If the conditions to the ACE Offer and ACE recapitalisation
are satisfied, and they proceed to a successful conclusion, they
appear a better option for the company at this stage," ARMS said
in a statement.
The London-listed company urgently needs to restructure its
debt as a $450 million bond comes due on July 8. It has also
lost control of its Berau subsidiary, which holds its
core mining assets in Indonesia.
ARMS said that due to "intermeddling" by its former CEO Amir
Sambodo - who was forced to resign in March and who had also
been president of Berau - Berau now risks insolvency action and
having to suspend some mining operations because it is not able
to pay contractors.
Sambodo was removed by shareholders in March but he refused
to vacate his position and ARMS top executives have been denied
access to head office and limited access to Berau's IT,
accounting systems and bank account information, ARMS has said.
Sambodo says he was forced to resign without reason or
warning and contests the decision.
The dispute is causing delays in payments to contractors
even though Berau has more than sufficient funds to make such
payments, ARMS said.
