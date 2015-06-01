LONDON, June 1 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals
said on Monday that an offer from Asia Coal Energy
Ventures to buy the company and restructure its debt is its
preferred option to overcome serious challenges that threaten
the firm.
Indonesia-focused ARMS, hit by boardroom disputes and
tumbling coal prices, has been is at the centre of a battle for
control between its co-founder, financier Nathaniel Rothschild,
and Asia Coal Energy Ventures (ACE).
ACE, a vehicle backed by hedge fund Argyle Street Management
and funded by Indonesian business conglomerate Sinar Mas made an
offer which values the company at 98.8 million pounds ($156.0
million) but which has to satisfy a series of conditions.
"If the conditions to the ACE Offer and ACE recapitalisation
are satisfied, and they proceed to a successful conclusion, they
appear a better option for the company at this stage," the
company said in a statement.
