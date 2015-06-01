LONDON, June 1 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals said on Monday that an offer from Asia Coal Energy Ventures to buy the company and restructure its debt is its preferred option to overcome serious challenges that threaten the firm.

Indonesia-focused ARMS, hit by boardroom disputes and tumbling coal prices, has been is at the centre of a battle for control between its co-founder, financier Nathaniel Rothschild, and Asia Coal Energy Ventures (ACE).

ACE, a vehicle backed by hedge fund Argyle Street Management and funded by Indonesian business conglomerate Sinar Mas made an offer which values the company at 98.8 million pounds ($156.0 million) but which has to satisfy a series of conditions.

"If the conditions to the ACE Offer and ACE recapitalisation are satisfied, and they proceed to a successful conclusion, they appear a better option for the company at this stage," the company said in a statement.

