LONDON, March 25 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) said on Tuesday it had completed the long awaited separation from its co-founding Bakrie family.

Indonesia-focused ARMS, previously known as Bumi Plc, had been hit by shareholder battles, allegations of wrongdoing and falling coal prices in the last few years.

To revive its fortunes, shareholders voted to split with Indonesia's Bakrie family, which founded the business in 2010 together with investor Nat Rothschild. However, the split took longer than expected due to difficulties of raising the necessary cash on the part of the Bakrie family.

"It has been a long and difficult process and we have overcome numerous challenges along the way to achieve a highly attractive outcome for our shareholders in the circumstances," Nick von Schirnding, Chief Executive of ARMS, said in the statement.