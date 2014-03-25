MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
LONDON, March 25 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) said on Tuesday it had completed the long awaited separation from its co-founding Bakrie family.
Indonesia-focused ARMS, previously known as Bumi Plc, had been hit by shareholder battles, allegations of wrongdoing and falling coal prices in the last few years.
To revive its fortunes, shareholders voted to split with Indonesia's Bakrie family, which founded the business in 2010 together with investor Nat Rothschild. However, the split took longer than expected due to difficulties of raising the necessary cash on the part of the Bakrie family.
"It has been a long and difficult process and we have overcome numerous challenges along the way to achieve a highly attractive outcome for our shareholders in the circumstances," Nick von Schirnding, Chief Executive of ARMS, said in the statement. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Silvia Antonioli)
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.
