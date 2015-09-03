LONDON, Sept 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A growing
number of countries are backing an international treaty banning
the production, stockpiling and use of cluster bombs, and
calling on states to destroy stockpiles and clear land of
unexploded munitions, a campaign group said on Thursday.
Belize, Congo are among the eight countries, plus the
Palestinian Territories, that have agreed to or ratified the
2008 treaty since September last year, in which time Japan and
Canada have fully destroyed their stockpiles, the Cluster
Munition Coalition (CMC) said.
While cluster bombs have been used this year in five
countries - Libya, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen - that have
not signed the ban treaty, several of the 117 treaty member
states have condemned the attacks, the CMC annual report said.
Cluster munitions, which are scattered from planes or by
artillery shells, typically explode in the air and scatter
smaller "bomblets" over a huge area. These often lie unexploded
until accidentally trodden on, when they detonate like mines.
"The new use of cluster munitions by a handful of armed
forces outside the ban has been met with swift and strong
condemnation, showing the stigma against their use is growing
stronger," said Mary Wareham of Human Rights Watch, who
contributed to the report.
The majority of casualties from cluster bomb attacks and
unexploded bomblets in recent years have occurred in Syria,
where they have killed some 2,000 people since 2012, the report
said.
Civilians have accounted for nine out of 10 casualties
worldwide since 2010, and half of those injured and killed were
children, according to the CMC.
The 2008 treaty banned the use of cluster bombs, required
stockpiles to be destroyed within eight years and areas
contaminated by cluster bomb remnants to be cleared within 10
years, and called for assistance for victims.
Treaty member states including France, Germany and
Mozambique have destroyed 1.3 million cluster munitions and 160
million submunitions to date, accounting for 90 percent of
stocks declared by parties to the treaty, the report said.
Around 74 kilometres squared (29 miles squared) of land was
cleared of unexploded cluster bomb remnants in 2014, but
conflict and insecurity hindered clearance in several countries
such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, South Sudan and Syria.
"Despite challenges, many of the two dozen-plus countries
that are contaminated by cluster munitions remain committed to
clearance of impacted areas," said Jeff Abramson, coordinator of
the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor initiative.
"It is therefore all the more disturbing when cluster
munitions are used, killing and harming civilians and creating
new clearance burdens for struggling communities."
