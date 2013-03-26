By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 26
UNITED NATIONS, March 26 Members of the United
Nations are in the final days of negotiations on what could
become the first international treaty to regulate the $70
billion global conventional arms trade.
The treaty drafting conference at the U.N.'s headquarters in
New York City will continue through Thursday.
A new draft text was circulated to the states participating
in the conference last Friday, which rights groups criticized as
disappointing.
Following are questions and answers about the arms treaty
conference.
WHAT IS THE ARMS TRADE TREATY?
The point of an arms trade treaty is to set standards for
all cross-border transfers of any type of conventional weapon -
light and heavy. It would also create binding requirements for
nations to review all cross-border arms contracts to ensure the
munitions will not be used in human rights abuses, terrorism,
violations of humanitarian law, do not breach U.N. arms
embargoes and are not illegally diverted.
It would require governments to refuse to export weapons to
countries that would likely use them to violate human rights or
commit war crimes. It would also require governments to regulate
arms brokering.
WHAT WEAPONS WOULD BE COVERED?
The current draft treaty says that the following weapon
types will be covered battle tanks; armored combat vehicles;
large-caliber artillery systems; combat aircraft; attack
helicopters; warships; missiles and missile launchers; small
arms and light weapons, ranging from assault rifles to handguns.
A previous draft said those were the weapons covered by the
treaty "at a minimum." Rights groups complained that the new
draft has narrowed the scope of the treaty.
It would not cover unconventional weapons like nuclear,
chemical and biological arms. Separate treaties cover those.
WHO WANTS SUCH A TREATY?
Human rights groups, arms control advocates and a majority
of the U.N.'s 193 member states want a strong treaty that
imposes tough new standards on the largely unregulated arms
trade. Many of the treaty's most ardent
supporters come from Europe, Latin America and Africa, though it
has supporters from all over the world.
Nearly 120 countries, led by Mexico, issued a joint
statement on Monday saying "the overwhelming majority of (U.N.)
Member States agree with us on the necessity and the urgency of
adopting a strong Arms Trade Treaty. Our voice must be heard."
Among that statement's supporters were major arms producers
Britain and Germany. The other four top arms exporters - the
United States, Russia, China and France - did not endorse it.
The five permanent Security Council members - the United
States, Britain, France, China and Russia - issued their own
joint statement of support for a treaty that "sets the highest
possible common standards by which states will regulate the
international transfer of conventional arms."
The five also said that "an effective (treaty) should not
hinder the legitimate arms trade or the legitimate right to self
defense under the U.N. Charter."
The main reason the arms trade talks are taking place at all
is that the United States - the world's biggest arms trader -
reversed U.S. policy on the issue after President Barack Obama
was first elected and decided in 2009 to support a treaty.
Delegates have expressed concern that other major arms
producers like Iran, Pakistan and others might take issue with
some of the provisions in the treaty and demand the inclusion of
language that weakens it and adds loopholes. Since the
treaty-drafting conference works on the basis of consensus, any
country can veto the outcome if it chooses to do so.
WHAT WILL AN ARMS TRADE TREATY NOT DO?
According to the U.N. Office of Disarmament, it will not do
any of the following: interfere with domestic arms commerce or
the right to bear arms in member states; ban the export of any
type of weapon; harm states' legitimate right to self-defense;
undermine national arms regulation standards already in place.
The National Rifle Association, the powerful U.S. gun rights
lobby group, is strongly opposed to the arms trade treaty. The
group has vowed to fight the convention's ratification by the
U.S. Senate if Washington backs it at the United Nations.
The NRA says the treaty would undermine gun ownership rights
under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The American Bar Association, an attorneys' lobbying group,
last month disputed the NRA position, saying in a paper that
"ratification of the treaty would not infringe upon rights
guaranteed by the Second Amendment."
WHAT HAPPENS IF THE CONFERENCE FAILS TO APPROVE A TREATY?
If the conference fails to agree to a treaty because it
cannot reach the required consensus, delegates say they can put
it to a vote in the U.N. General Assembly to rescue it. Either
way, if a treaty is approved, national legislatures will need to
ratify it.
WHAT ARE THE STICKING POINTS IN NEGOTIATIONS?
- Ammunition. Most countries and rights groups want
ammunition to be covered comprehensively in the treaty. Exports
of ammunition are covered in the draft treaty but not imports.
The United States has said it opposes inclusion of ammunition.
Rights groups say coverage of ammunition is inadequate.
- Self-defense. Some delegations are insisting that the
draft include more language on the right of countries to
legitimate self-defense. That is because some major
arms-importing states, especially in the Middle East, have
expressed concern that their ability to import weapons could
suffer if the treaty comes into force.
- Risk of diversion. Some countries want the risk of
diversion of weapons to unintended recipients, such as rebel
groups or governments under a U.N. arms embargo, to be a
criterion for refusing to grant an export license.
- "Overriding." The current draft says that arms exports
should be canceled if there is an "overriding" risk that they
could be used in human rights violations. Some countries have
suggested that a better threshold would be if there is a
"substantial" risk involved.
- Exemptions. There are a number of scenarios under which
arms deals would be exempt in the current draft, such as defense
cooperation agreements - something India wanted - and gifts,
loans and leases of weapons. Supporters of a tough treaty call
them loopholes and want them removed.
- Reporting. The current draft says countries will send
reports to the U.N. on their international arms trade but does
not call for them to be made public. Western nations want such
reports to be made public but countries like China, Iran and
others do not want that information disseminated openly.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Paul Simao)