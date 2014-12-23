By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Dec 23 A global arms trade
treaty that aims to regulate the $85 billion industry and keep
weapons out of the hands of human rights abusers and criminals
will enter into force on Wednesday, though the U.S. Senate has
not yet ratified it.
Supporters of the treaty welcomed the development, saying it
was long overdue. They say the treaty, which the United States
signed in 2013, would require arms exporters around the world to
meet tough export criteria comparable to those in place in the
United States and other Western democracies.
"Campaigners have been pushing for this moment for a
decade," said Anna Macdonald, director of the lobby group
Control Arms, adding that it would be the "dawn of a new era."
"If robustly implemented, this treaty has the potential to
save many lives and offer much-needed protection to vulnerable
civilians around the world," she said. "It is now, finally,
against international law to put weapons into the hands of human
rights abusers and dictators."
Of the 130 signatories of the treaty, 60 have ratified it. A
total of 50 ratifications were necessary for the pact's entry
into force.
The United States, the world's top arms exporter, signed the
Arms Trade Treaty in September 2013 but the Senate has not
ratified it. The National Rifle Association, a powerful U.S. gun
lobby, opposes ratification, even though the treaty covers only
weapons exports, not domestic gun sales.
Major weapons producers like Russia, China, India and
Pakistan have not signed the treaty. Top arms exporters that
have signed and ratified it include Britain, France and Germany.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement on
Tuesday it was "critical that we continue to promote universal
participation in the (treaty), by encouraging all states,
particularly major arms exporters and importers, to join.
"I call on those states who have not yet done so, to accede
to it without delay," he added.
The treaty aims to set standards for cross-border transfers
of conventional weapons ranging from small firearms to tanks and
attack helicopters. It would create binding requirements for
states to review cross-border contracts to ensure weapons will
not be used in human rights abuses, terrorism, violations of
humanitarian law or organized crime.
Supporters say the treaty's implementation will make it much
more difficult for arms dealers to ship deadly weapons to
parties to conflicts in places like Syria, South Sudan and other
hot spots in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Gregorio)