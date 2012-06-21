By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. arms exports are headed
for a record $60 billion this year, but in coming years will
probably return to the recent norm of about half that sum, a
senior Pentagon official said Thursday.
Foreign military sales "likely will go to $60 billion" in
fiscal 2012 ending Sept. 30, said Richard Genaille, deputy
director of the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency,
which brokers such government-to-government deals.
He told a conference hosted by Bloomberg Government that
there were no indications that overseas sales would budge much
in the next several years from roughly $30 billion, where they
tended to settle since 2008.
This year's total was swelled by a record $29.4 billion sale
to Saudi Arabia of up to 84 advanced Boeing Co F-15
fighter jets plus upgrades of 70 older F-15s as well as
munitions, spare parts, training, maintenance and logistics.
Also contributing was a sale to Japan, valued at about $10
billion, of a planned 42 Lockheed Martin Corp
radar-evading F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.
Genaille said the Defense Security Cooperation Agency is
currently handling 13,000 foreign military sales cases valued at
about $385 billion.
Demand remained strongest, he said, for U.S. fighter
aircraft, transports and attack helicopters plus
command-control, communications, computers, intelligence,
surveillance and reconnaissance gear, including remotely piloted
aircraft.
U.S. arms makers, which also include Northrop Grumman Corp
, Raytheon Co and General Dynamics Corp,
increasingly are looking to foreign markets to help offset what
will be at least a flattening of Pentagon spending required by
U.S. deficit-cutting measures.
But overseas markets will not be rich enough to make up for
potential deep cuts in Pentagon spending, said Marion Blakey,
president of the Aerospace Industries Association, the
industry's chief trade group.
"We're not looking at the kind of overall pool that makes it
possible to offset the kind of defense cuts we have now, much
less sequestration," she told Reuters after speaking to the
conference.
Sequestration refers to automatic across-the-board budget
cuts, which could amount to roughly 10 percent of the Pentagon's
budget, due to take effect on Jan. 2, 2013, unless lawmakers
agree on a last-ditch plan to trim the deficit by $1.2 trillion.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf; editing by Matthew Lewis)