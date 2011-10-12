* Says FBR, Raymond James underwriters to offering

* Plans to list on Nasdaq (Follows alerts)

Oct 12 Armstrong Energy Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $69 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The St. Louis, Missouri-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that FBR and Raymond James were underwriting the IPO.

The company produces low chlorine, high sulfur thermal coal from the Illinois Basin.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market, but did not reveal the symbol under which it intends to trade.

Armstrong Energy expects to use proceeds from the IPO to repay its loans and borrowings. It also intends to use some of the proceeds to fund its capital expenditures relating to mining operations.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)