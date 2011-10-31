* Q3 adj EPS $0.86 vs est $0.84
* Q3 rev up 5 pct
* Cuts 2011 rev outlook to $2.85-$2.9 bln from $2.9-$3.0 bln
Oct 31 Armstrong World Industries Inc
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on lower costs,
but cut its 2011 revenue outlook range, hurt by a decline in
volumes at its domestic residential businesses.
The maker of flooring products, ceiling systems and kitchen
and bathroom cabinets said it continued to see prolonged
weakness in its residential-focused businesses, reflecting
reduced opportunity in the new housing and remodeling market.
For 2011, the company now expects revenue of $2.85-$2.9
billion, down from its prior view of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion.
For the third quarter, the Pennsylvania-based company posted
a net income of $52.5 million, or 89 cents per share, compared
with $24.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 86 cents per share.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $773.6 million. Selling, general
and administrative expenses fell 5 percent to $118.8 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 84 cents a
share, on revenue of $778.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $45 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
