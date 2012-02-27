* Q4 adj EPS $0.16 vs est $0.29

* Sales $652.1 mln vs est $669.8 mln

* Sees 2012 adj EPS $2.75-$3.15 vs est $2.91

* Sees 2012 sales $2.9-$3.0 bln vs est $3 bln

* Shares down 3 pct premarket

Feb 27 Armstrong World Industries Inc posted fourth-quarter results below market expectations due to higher raw material costs and lower sales volumes in Europe, sending its shares down 3 percent in trading before the bell.

The maker of flooring products, ceiling systems and kitchen and bathroom cabinets also forecast adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $3.15 a share on sales of $2.9 billion to $3 billion in 2012.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.91 a share on a revenue of $3 billion in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter, sales at its resilient flooring, which accounts for a third of its total sales, fell 3 percent, hurt by a volume decline in Europe. Higher raw material costs also led to a higher operating loss in the segment, the company said.

Volumes at its building products segment, which accounts for more than 44 percent of its sales, also fell in Europe and were flat in the Americas.

October-December net income was $8.5 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $21 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 16 cents a share.

Analysts expected earnings of 29 cents.

Sales rose 1 percent to $652.1 million, but were below the $669.8 million anticipated by analysts.

Shares of the Pennsylvania-based company closed at 49.63 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)