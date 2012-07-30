* Q2 adj. EPS $0.71 vs est $0.78

* Q2 revenue falls 5 pct

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $2.40-$2.70 vs prev $2.75-$3.15

* Sees FY 2012 revenue $2.75 bln-$2.85 bln vs prev $2.9 bln-$3.0 bln

July 30 Armstrong World Industries Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly results hurt by lower volumes across its businesses, and slashed its full-year outlook.

The maker of floors, ceilings and cabinets forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $2.40 to $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion to $2.85 billion. It had earlier expected earnings of $2.75 to $3.15 per share on revenue of $2.9 billion to $3.0 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.73 per share, on revenue of $2.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We continue to see volumes down across our businesses as global markets continue to struggle, with Europe in particular, experiencing sharp volume declines in the second quarter," CEO Matt Espe said in statement.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company posted net income of $41.8 million, or 70 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with $37.9 million, or 64 cents per share, a year-ago.

Excluding items, it earned 71 cents per share.

Net sales fell 5 percent to $709.9 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 78 cents per share, on revenue of $762.4 million.

Armstrong's shares closed at $45.13 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)