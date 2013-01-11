* Army leaders cite tough budget pressures
* Multiyear helicopter procurement deal also in jeopardy
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 A senior U.S. Army official
on Friday urged industry executives not to push for a bidding
competition on a new armed helicopter as the
multi-billion-dollar project could be reversed due to budget
pressures.
Major General Tim Crosby, who oversees Army aviation
programs, said top Army leaders wanted to evaluate the overall
situation before endorsing a recommendation from lower level
officers to buy new helicopters rather than extending the life
of Vietnam-era OH-58 Kiowa Warriors.
"They need to have the opportunity to be able to make
decisions based on the entire environment, and we don't know
what that entire environment is yet," Crosby told reporters
after a meeting hosted by the Association of the U.S. Army.
"Let's don't rush into a competition ... that we're going to
have to change in six months or maybe in a year," he told
industry and military officials at the conference. "The cut and
run mentality will hurt us. We have to maintain a strategic
vision of where our branch is going."
Many helicopter makers were discouraged this week when an
Army official said he did not expect a final Pentagon decision
on whether to go ahead with a new armed helicopter until spring,
which could delay the bidding until 2014.
Crosby told reporters on Friday that briefed senior Army
leaders before Christmas and again more recently, and further
briefings were planned. He refused to say when he thought top
Army leaders would decide whether to proceed with a competition.
Lieutenant General James Barclay, the deputy chief of staff
of the Army in charge of the budget, did not address the
helicopter issue specifically, but underscored the high level of
uncertainty about the budget outlook for the entire Pentagon.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Thursday ordered the U.S.
military services to freeze civilian hiring, delay maintenance
work and reduce other spending, acknowledging for the first time
that additional cuts - on top of $487 billion already being
implemented - were increasingly likely.
Barclay said the Army faced "tighter and tougher times,"
even if Congress managed to avert the full brunt of $500 billion
in further cuts now slated to start taking effect on March 1.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Thursday ordered the U.S.
military services to freeze civilian hiring, delay maintenance
work and reduce other spending, acknowledging for the first time
that the additional cuts - on top of $487 billion already being
implemented - were increasingly likely.
Lieutenant General William Phillips, the military director
of Army acquisition, said there was a huge focus on
affordability and ensuring that modernization funds were
balanced across an array of competing needs, including new
acquisition programs, current programs and the Army's goal to
develop and field a new vertical lift capability in two decades.
If the Army proceeds with a new "armed aerial scout"
helicopter competition, it would be the Army's third attempt to
start replacing the OH-58 helicopters, which were built by Bell
Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc. The basic OH-58
airframe dates back to the Vietnam War era, although it has been
upgraded and modernized several times to keep it current.
Boeing and a number of other weapons makers hope to bid for
a contract that could eventually be worth $6 billion to $8
billion. It represents one of few new acquisition programs on
the horizon at a time when arms companies are bracing for cuts
in military spending after a decade of unbridled growth.
Boeing has said it plans to offer a version of its AH-6
Little Bird if the competition is launched. Sikorsky Aircraft, a
unit of United Technologies Corp and the North American
unit of Europe's EADS, have each invested heavily to
develop new, more capable helicopters for a possible
competition.
Bell Helicopter; AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's
Finmeccanica SpA; MD Helicopters; and AVX Aircraft are also
interested in the program.
Officials said Army procurement plans were also jeopardized
by the fact that Congress has not passed an appropriations bill
for fiscal 2013, which began on Oct. 1. Under the continuing
resolution now funding government operations, the military
services are banned from starting any new programs.
In the Army's case, that means it may have to scrap a
five-year, multibillion-dollar procurement agreement with Boeing
Co for CH-47 Chinook helicopters that officials say would
save the Army $810 million.
Officials said they were in talks with lawmakers about how
to allow that contract to proceed, given the high amount of
savings, but said it remained unclear if that would happen.