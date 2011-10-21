* Companies studying "onerous" terms and conditions
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 Some U.S. defense companies
may decide to bow out of a new multibillion dollar competition
to replace military Humvees after the U.S. Army issued tough
draft rules some analysts describe as "onerous."
BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L), Navistar International Corp
(NAV.N), General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), AM General and Lockheed
Martin Corp (LMT.N) have been working on vehicle designs for
the new Army vehicle under early development contracts.
But industry executives and defense analysts say one or
more of the three teams that have been competing for the Joint
Light Tactical Vehicle contract may drop out of the running
unless the Army revises its terms and conditions.
"If the contract terms the Army is offering don't change,
some of these companies simply aren't going to bid," said Loren
Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute.
The development reveals growing frustration by U.S. defense
companies with more aggressive acquisition strategies being
adopted by the Army and other military services as they search
for ways to buy new weapons despite mounting budget cuts.
It also signals growing impatience with repeated changes in
Army acquisition programs in recent years, analysts said.
The Army issued draft rules for a streamlined program in
early October, opening the competition to all parties, not just
the three industry teams that have been working on early design
concepts and setting aggressive cost targets of between
$230,000 and $270,000 per vehicle, depending on the variant.
Previous estimates had put the cost of each vehicle well
above $300,000.
Even at a lower cost, the program's future remains unclear
given a move by Senate appropriators to terminate funding for
the effort to replace at least 20,000 Humvees and major budget
cuts facing the overall military over the next decade.
Army and Marine Corps officials have joined forces to argue
for continuation of the program after resolving long-standing
differences over their requirements, but it is unclear if the
JLTV program will survive White House orders to the Pentagon to
cut spending by $489 billion over the next decade.
COMPANIES RETHINKING PARTICIPATION
All the uncertainty and questions raised by the Army draft
rules have prompted several of the companies involved to
rethink whether they want to continue investing money in an
Army truck competition that may not materialize.
"The Army is expecting significant investment by the
companies, but they're setting strident cost limits on what
they're going to accept in terms of offers," said one industry
executive who was not authorized to speak publicly.
"People are looking at these terms very closely to
determine if they really want to submit a bid," said the
executive, noting that his company spent tens of millions of
dollars of its own money so far on the competition.
Bob Murphy, executive vice president of BAE Systems, the
U.S. unit of Britain's BAE Systems, told Reuters last week his
company was still studying the Army's draft request for
proposals and what the new approach would mean for the
company's participation on two teams vying for the order.
Continued participation would require a significant
corporate investment, he said, noting the possible gains of a
contract win needed to be weighed against shareholders'
expectations for a return on that money.
Thompson said the Army's rules could drive out traditional
defense contractors and pave the way for participation by
commercial truck makers such as Navistar and Oshkosh Corp
(OSK.N), which beat out BAE to win big medium vehicle contract
order with a low-ball bid.
Byron Callan, an analyst with Capital Alpha Partners, said
shareholders would probably not be too upset if the defense
companies decided not to bid for the vehicle contract.
"If the DoD (Department of Defense) threw a JLTV party and
no one showed up because it would turn out to be a bad deal for
the shareholder, I think the shareholders would more than
likely back the company on that," Callan said.
But the withdrawal of one or more companies from the
competition would send a message to the Pentagon that perhaps
its acquisition reforms were cutting too deep.
"If there's no bid on JLTV, it would be a signal that maybe
DoD is pushing terms and conditions that are too onerous for
industry to bear," Callan added.
