By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 Some U.S. defense companies may decide to bow out of a new multibillion dollar competition to replace military Humvees after the U.S. Army issued tough draft rules some analysts describe as "onerous."

BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L), Navistar International Corp (NAV.N), General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), AM General and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) have been working on vehicle designs for the new Army vehicle under early development contracts.

But industry executives and defense analysts say one or more of the three teams that have been competing for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle contract may drop out of the running unless the Army revises its terms and conditions.

"If the contract terms the Army is offering don't change, some of these companies simply aren't going to bid," said Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute.

The development reveals growing frustration by U.S. defense companies with more aggressive acquisition strategies being adopted by the Army and other military services as they search for ways to buy new weapons despite mounting budget cuts.

It also signals growing impatience with repeated changes in Army acquisition programs in recent years, analysts said.

The Army issued draft rules for a streamlined program in early October, opening the competition to all parties, not just the three industry teams that have been working on early design concepts and setting aggressive cost targets of between $230,000 and $270,000 per vehicle, depending on the variant.

Previous estimates had put the cost of each vehicle well above $300,000.

Even at a lower cost, the program's future remains unclear given a move by Senate appropriators to terminate funding for the effort to replace at least 20,000 Humvees and major budget cuts facing the overall military over the next decade.

Army and Marine Corps officials have joined forces to argue for continuation of the program after resolving long-standing differences over their requirements, but it is unclear if the JLTV program will survive White House orders to the Pentagon to cut spending by $489 billion over the next decade.

COMPANIES RETHINKING PARTICIPATION

All the uncertainty and questions raised by the Army draft rules have prompted several of the companies involved to rethink whether they want to continue investing money in an Army truck competition that may not materialize.

"The Army is expecting significant investment by the companies, but they're setting strident cost limits on what they're going to accept in terms of offers," said one industry executive who was not authorized to speak publicly.

"People are looking at these terms very closely to determine if they really want to submit a bid," said the executive, noting that his company spent tens of millions of dollars of its own money so far on the competition.

Bob Murphy, executive vice president of BAE Systems, the U.S. unit of Britain's BAE Systems, told Reuters last week his company was still studying the Army's draft request for proposals and what the new approach would mean for the company's participation on two teams vying for the order.

Continued participation would require a significant corporate investment, he said, noting the possible gains of a contract win needed to be weighed against shareholders' expectations for a return on that money.

Thompson said the Army's rules could drive out traditional defense contractors and pave the way for participation by commercial truck makers such as Navistar and Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), which beat out BAE to win big medium vehicle contract order with a low-ball bid.

Byron Callan, an analyst with Capital Alpha Partners, said shareholders would probably not be too upset if the defense companies decided not to bid for the vehicle contract.

"If the DoD (Department of Defense) threw a JLTV party and no one showed up because it would turn out to be a bad deal for the shareholder, I think the shareholders would more than likely back the company on that," Callan said.

But the withdrawal of one or more companies from the competition would send a message to the Pentagon that perhaps its acquisition reforms were cutting too deep.

"If there's no bid on JLTV, it would be a signal that maybe DoD is pushing terms and conditions that are too onerous for industry to bear," Callan added. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by Andre Grenon)