* Army's share of cuts could be $12 bln-14 bln a year
* No "buzz saw" approach to programs
* More agile, affordable approach to acquisition
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 The U.S. Army's share of
massive defense budget cuts will be up to $14 billion a year
over the next decade, which may force the service to cancel a
variety of weapons programs, a top Army official said Tuesday.
Lieutenant General Robert Lennox, deputy chief of staff for
weapons programs, told Reuters at the the annual Association of
the U.S. Army conference (AUSA) that program cancellations were
"certainly a possibility" and could affect a mix of large and
smaller programs.
He declined to identify which programs could be affected
and said no decisions had been finalized. The Army's plans also
still required approval by top Pentagon leaders, he said.
Big Army suppliers like General Dynamics Corp (GD.N), BAE
Systems Plc (BAES.L), Boeing Co (BA.N), Lockheed Martin Corp
(LMT.N) and Raytheon Co (RTN.N) are keeping close tabs on Army
budget plans, given widespread speculation that the service
will be hit especially hard in the coming defense budget crunch
as U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan and Iraq.
Army officials acknowledge big problems with their weapons
buying process in recent years but say they have learned
important lessons from the Pentagon's decision to cancel its
big Future Combat Systems modernization program in 2009.
Lennox said the service also had racked up some successes,
including the rapid development and fielding of MRAP vehicles
that could withstand roadside bombs, body armor for soldiers
and hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles.
Lennox told the conference that White House order to cut
defense spending by over $450 billion over the next 10 years
would shave $12 billion to $14 billion from the Army's annual
budget each year.
The "brunt" of the cuts would come in modernization and
training, since cuts in the number of active-duty soldiers
would not kick in quickly enough to generate needed savings.
Lennox said Army budget officials were working on a budget
plan for fiscal year 2013 and a related five-year budget plan
but hoped to know the outcome of congressional deficit-cutting
efforts before the budget is finalized.
Defense spending could be cut by up to $600 billion more if
the so-called congressional "super committee" fails to identify
$1.2 trillion in deficit-reduction measures.
Acting Army acquisition chief Heidi Shyu told reporters
that the Army did not favor taking a "buzz saw" to all
programs, which officials say could slow them all down and make
it more difficult to move ahead later.
Instead, she said, the service was trying to weigh the
risks involved in possible program cancellations, factoring in
the age of current weapons, existing multiyear contracts and
whether putting off new purchases would sharply increase
maintenance costs for existing planes and ground vehicles.
Lennox said the service was also trying to factor in how
quickly it could recover if it made the wrong decisions. For
instance, he said, it took five years to build a new attack
helicopter but far less time to build new trucks.
The Army has already twice revamped its plan for developing
a new ground combat vehicle and recently issued revised rules
for a new light vehicle program to replace its workhorse
Humvees. It also invited companies to demonstrate existing
light helicopters, in a third attempt to replace the aging
fleet of OH-58 Kiowa Warriors.
Analysts say all three programs -- which together would be
worth tens of billions of dollars to companies in coming years
-- could be scrapped or delayed because of the budget cuts.
Shyu said the Army was developing a more agile and
affordable process for buying weapons, injecting more
competition and figuring out early how much military
requirements added to the cost of new weapons, she said.
Lennox said Army acquisition officials were trying to set
priorities within weapons portfolios and make trade-offs earlier in the process that should damp cost growth.
"I really hate to think that because you screwed up 10
years ago, that you're going to be forever stupid," Shyu said.
"We are learning ... what we need to do to change our
processes."
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)