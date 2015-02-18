MILAN Feb 18 Italian publisher Mondadori is in advanced talks to buy the book business of RCS MediaGroup in a deal that could be worth between 120 million and 150 million euros ($170 million), sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

Mondadori, which is controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, aims to finance the acquisition through new debt but a capital increase cannot be ruled out, the sources said.

The two companies declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Stephen Jewkes)