UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Aroma Celte:
* Announces results of IPO on Marche Libre
* Valued at 15 million euros ($18.43 million) in IPO
* Issue price 6.67 euros per share
* Prepares 2 million euro capital increase for beginning of 2015
* Shares will start trading on Marche Libre on Dec. 22 Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources