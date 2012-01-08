DUBAI Jan 8 Arqaam Capital, a Dubai-based
regional investment bank, has acquired Egyptian brokerage firm
El Rashad Securities, tapping into low valuations and growth
prospects in the politically unstable North African country.
No financial details of the transaction were provided but
Arqaam bought the entire 100-percent stake in El Rashad from Al
Rashad Holding Co, it said in a statement on Sunday.
The deal will help Arqaam's institutional and high net worth
(HNW) clients gain access to the Egyptian market, Arqaam said.
"We have a positive view on Egypt in the medium- and
long-term," said Tarek Lotfy, managing director of capital
markets at Arqaam.
"We believe that Egypt will recover from its current
political instability and therefore now is the right time to
invest in the country."
Egypt saw violent political protests in 2011 which led to
several suspensions of its stock market and a sharp slump in
equity valuations. Few other financial firms have been eyeing
the region to take advantage of low valuations.
In September, sources told Reuters that Shuaa Capital
had looked at least two Egyptian brokerage companies
as potential acquisition candidates.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Rachna Uppal)