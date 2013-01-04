LONDON Jan 4 Shareholders in UK-based broadcast
transmission provider Arqiva have agreed to inject 780 million
pounds ($1.26 billion) of fresh equity to complete a key 3.7
billion pounds loan and bond refinancing, banking sources said
on Friday.
Arqiva's seven shareholders were asked by banks for new
equity to pay down existing debt. This will help the company to
get an investment-grade BBB credit rating and allow it to issue
bonds, the sources said.
The shareholders, which include Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board with a 48 percent holding and Macquarie
European Infrastructure Fund 2 which owns 25 percent, raised
380 million of the 780 million pounds equity injection by not
taking dividends from Arqiva.
"Our shareholders have played a fundamental role in Arqiva's
refinancing and have not taken any distributions since 2009. An
equity contribution of 780 million pounds will support the
company as part of the refinancing," Arqiva spokesman Gary
Follows said.