* Drug meets main goal, detailed data to come in 2016
* If approved, drug will be first to specifically target
mutation: CEO
* Shares jump as much as 36 pct
(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
By Natalie Grover
Dec 16 Array BioPharma Inc said its
experimental drug helped patients with a form of skin cancer
live longer without their cancer progressing, in an ongoing
late-stage study.
The company's stock jumped as much as 36 percent in heavy
trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
Data showed that patients with advanced NRAS-mutant melanoma
treated with the drug, binimetinib, lived for a median of 2.8
months before their disease worsened, compared with 1.5 months
for patients treated with the chemotherapy dacarbazine.
So far, there have been no drugs approved to specifically
treat this mutation.
Array is the first, and likely the only company developing
an agent specifically to target this difficult-to-treat
population - at least for the foreseeable future, Chief
Executive Ron Squarer told Reuters.
The Boulder, Colorado-based biotechnology company in March
regained the rights to the compound from Novartis AG.
It had granted the Swiss drugmaker the license to develop and
market binimetinib in 2010. (bit.ly/1B7hRoH)
In a research note published last month, Wells Fargo's
Matthew Andrews noted that former partner Novartis had
originally designed the study expecting the drug to improve
progression-free survival to roughly 4 months compared to
dacarbazine.
Nearly 74,000 new cases of melanoma and nearly 10,000 deaths
from the disease are projected for 2015, according to Array.
NRAS mutations occur in about 15 to 20 percent of patients whose
disease has advanced, which roughly translates into an
addressable global population of 6,000-8,000 patients per year.
On average, those with the stubborn mutation live an average
of 8.5 months once diagnosed.
Detailed results from the 402 patient trial "NEMO", which
included patients who had first tried immunotherapy and those
that not been previously treated, will be presented at a medical
meeting next year.
This data will determine what utility the drug has in both
categories of patients, which in turn will shape Array's
marketing application for NRAS melanoma, Squarer said.
He declined to provide any details on pricing.
The drug is also being tested in separate late-stage studies
in patients with BRAF-mutant melanoma and ovarian cancer.
Array on Wednesday said it plans to submit an application to
market binimetinib to treat NRAS-mutant melanoma in the first
half of 2016. If all goes well, the drug could hit the U.S.
market by the end of next year or early 2017, the company said.
The company's shares were up 22 percent at $4.68 in midday
trade.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)