BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Array BioPharma Inc said it was abandoning a late-stage study testing its experimental drug on ovarian cancer patients, after an interim analysis showed the trial would likely fail.
The drug, binimetinib, is also being tested for use in patients with skin cancer. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July