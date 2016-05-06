Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Array:
* Says the company repurchased 3,250,000 shares of the company during April 8 to May 6
* Says the total purchase amount is T$56,777,195
* The company repurchased 3,250,000 shares of its common shares as of May 6, representing a 4.17 pct stake
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ykEz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order