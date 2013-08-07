GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
Aug 7 Array Biopharma said it would cut 20 percent of its workforce as Amgen Inc plans to end an agreement to develop and market Array's drug to treat Type 2 diabetes.
Array shares fell as much as 7 percent to $6.12 in trading after the bell.
The company said it would record a one-time restructuring charge of $2.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2014.
The company said it would have 200 employees after cutting 50 jobs. Most of the job cuts will be in the company's drug discovery business.
Array and Amgen entered into the agreement in December 2009, under which Array received an upfront payment of $60 million and milestone payments of $8.5 million.
Amgen was funding a number of full-time employees as part of the agreement to identify more such drugs.
The drug, AMG 151, is being tested by Amgen in a mid-stage trial in patients with Type 2 diabetes.
The agreement will end on October 5, Array said in a regulatory filing. ()
Shares of the company closed at $6.55 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m