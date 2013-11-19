BRIEF-Axis Capital announces estimated impact of ogden rate change
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
Nov 19 Arrhythmia Research Technology Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations * Q3 revenue fell 4.7 percent to $4.7 million * Shipments of orthopedic implant components increased in Q3, further increases
are expected in Q4 and into 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Russian oil output remains unchanged in February (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
FRANKFURT, March 6 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall said on Monday it had booked a $6.5 million U.S. Air Force contract to supply ammunition for the F-35 multi-role fighter, adding that further orders were likely to follow.