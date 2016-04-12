SYDNEY, April 12 Debt-laden Australian steel
maker Arrium Ltd will get a new administrator after the
company's major lenders and workers union filed an application
in a federal court seeking to have Grant Thornton replaced.
The application seeks to appoint KordaMentha as replacement
voluntary administrators of Arrium and 93 of its Australian
subsidiaries. Grant Thornton said in a statement that it
supported the application.
The decision comes a week ahead of the first creditors'
meeting. Arrium went into administration last week with debts
exceeding A$2.8 billion ($2.14 billion).
($1 = 1.3055 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)