SYDNEY May 23 Australian steel group Arrium Ltd
, now in voluntary administration, will hire a global
investment bank to advise on the sale of its Moly-Cop mining
supplies unit, the company's administrator said.
The move is part of planned recapitalisation and sale of
Arrium's assets, which also include steel production and
distribution businesses, according to the administrator,
KordaMentha Restructuring.
Arrium went into voluntary administration in April after its
creditors rejected a $927 million bailout proposal by private
equity group GSO Capital Partners that would have required them
to accept no more than 55 cents in the dollar on their claims.
